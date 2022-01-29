Zacks Investment Research Lowers Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. provides gaming media platform principally in North America. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EGLX. dropped their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enthusiast Gaming presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.81.

Shares of EGLX stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $260.62 million and a PE ratio of -6.34. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $8.88.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 22.74% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGLX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,026,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,326,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,670,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 509.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 586,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth $2,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.