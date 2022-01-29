Zacks Investment Research Lowers GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GasLog Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.75.

NYSE GLOP opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.53. GasLog Partners has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $191.43 million, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.69.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 28.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GasLog Partners will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 2.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOP. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the second quarter worth $132,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the third quarter worth $186,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the third quarter worth $188,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 220.4% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 67,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 46,499 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 43.6% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

