Zacks Investment Research Lowers Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

LEVI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.92.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.78. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $111,717.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 23,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $654,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,353 shares of company stock worth $1,560,225 over the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 12.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,786 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $192,732,000 after buying an additional 771,432 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,440,306 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $133,342,000 after buying an additional 869,719 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 93.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,281 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $100,083,000 after buying an additional 1,971,746 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,153.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,770,685 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $92,419,000 after buying an additional 3,469,873 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,248,000. 20.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

