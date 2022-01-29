Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars, commercial vehicles and automotive parts. It products include trucks, engines, transmission parts, machine tools and materials for casting. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Europe and Other Areas. Mazda Motor Corp. is headquartered in Aki-gun, Japan. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mazda Motor from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

MZDAY stock opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.07. Mazda Motor has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Mazda Motor had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mazda Motor will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

