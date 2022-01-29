Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MBIO. B. Riley reduced their target price on Mustang Bio from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.75.

NASDAQ:MBIO opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33. Mustang Bio has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $101.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.55.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Mustang Bio will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBIO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Mustang Bio in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Mustang Bio in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 111.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 34.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 34.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 28.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mustang Bio (MBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.