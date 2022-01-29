Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) to Buy

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Shares of NASDAQ ESQ opened at $33.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.06. Esquire Financial has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $37.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.50.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 13.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Esquire Financial will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESQ. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Esquire Financial by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Esquire Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Esquire Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Esquire Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

