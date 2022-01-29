Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paragon 28 Inc. is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc. is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FNA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paragon 28 has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.50.

NYSE FNA opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. Paragon 28 has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.73.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $35.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Paragon 28 will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Paragon 28 stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

About Paragon 28

