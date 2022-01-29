Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €111.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €111.00 ($126.14) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.00 ($114.77) price target on Zalando in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($134.09) price target on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($109.09) price target on Zalando in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($87.50) price target on Zalando in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($110.23) price target on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zalando currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €103.50 ($117.61).

Zalando stock opened at €66.52 ($75.59) on Friday. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($41.28) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($56.66). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €72.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of €83.00.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

