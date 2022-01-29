Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America downgraded Zalando from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Zalando from €101.00 ($114.77) to €96.50 ($109.66) in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $37.32 on Friday. Zalando has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $62.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 58.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.63.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Zalando will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

