Zeit Capital LLC Buys 2,790 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Zeit Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 4.9% of Zeit Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $83.06 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $82.69 and a one year high of $87.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.40 and a 200-day moving average of $85.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

