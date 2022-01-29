Zeit Capital LLC Sells 251 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Zeit Capital LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Zeit Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 43,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $90.79 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $92.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.02.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

