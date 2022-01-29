Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,471 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,121 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $12,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,852,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3,708.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 621,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,447,000 after purchasing an additional 604,890 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 93.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,052,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,548,000 after purchasing an additional 507,800 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 47.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,140,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,985,000 after purchasing an additional 366,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 12.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,921,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,456,000 after purchasing an additional 331,111 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $68.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $71.21.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $82,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,669 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZION shares. Compass Point raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.59.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

