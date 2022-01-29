Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $68.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.93. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $71.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $582,650.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $82,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,649 shares of company stock worth $1,279,669 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,197 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZION. Wolfe Research upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.59.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $325.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

