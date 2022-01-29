Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS ZLIOY opened at $6.90 on Friday. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $16.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.20.

Get Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology alerts:

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Company Profile

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of construction machineries and agricultural machineries. It operates through the following segments: Construction Machinery, Agricultural Machinery, and Financial Services. The Construction Machinery segment consists of concrete machinery sub-segment, crane machinery sub-segment, and others.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.