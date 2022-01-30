-$0.05 EPS Expected for Valens Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:VLNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Valens Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:VLNS) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Valens’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valens will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Valens.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Valens stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:VLNS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 161,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.10% of Valens as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

NASDAQ VLNS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.74. 53,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,291. Valens has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $9.93.

Valens Company Profile

The Valens Company is a cannabis consumer products company. It also manufactures, distributes and sells CBD products through its subsidiary Green Roads and distributes medicinal cannabis products through its subsidiary Valens Australia. The Valens Company is based in KELOWNA, BC.

