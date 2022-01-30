-$0.06 EPS Expected for Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Citius Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Citius Pharmaceuticals.
Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $4.56. The company has a market cap of $205.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.45.
About Citius Pharmaceuticals
Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.
