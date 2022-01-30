-$0.06 EPS Expected for Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Citius Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTXR shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $4.56. The company has a market cap of $205.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.45.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.