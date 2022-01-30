-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.17). DiaMedica Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DiaMedica Therapeutics.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DMAC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 21.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DMAC stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $62.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

