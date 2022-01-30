-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) will announce ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ObsEva’s earnings. ObsEva posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ObsEva will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.03) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ObsEva.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OBSV shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of ObsEva from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ObsEva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OBSV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

OBSV stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 403,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,965. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50. ObsEva has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $122.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.63.

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

