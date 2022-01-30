-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.34). Aclaris Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 1,187.63%. The company had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.47. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $30.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 7.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

