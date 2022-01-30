$0.50 EPS Expected for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.51. LivaNova posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LivaNova.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $253.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.24 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 39.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

In other news, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $58,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,428 shares of company stock valued at $538,262. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,724,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in LivaNova by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in LivaNova by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in LivaNova by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in LivaNova by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 158,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,866,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.74. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $61.76 and a fifty-two week high of $93.89.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivaNova (LIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.