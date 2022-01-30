$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will announce $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.63. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMRC shares. Stephens started coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of BMRC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,953. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.35. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $591.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $336,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMRC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,226,000 after purchasing an additional 160,585 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 774,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,230,000 after acquiring an additional 224,841 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,109,000 after acquiring an additional 182,149 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 657,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,804,000 after acquiring an additional 207,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 449,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

