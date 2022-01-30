$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will post $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. U.S. Physical Therapy reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

USPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CJS Securities raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Sidoti upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $95.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.01. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $84.43 and a 1-year high of $143.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.14%.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 207.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 28,095 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 114.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

