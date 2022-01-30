-$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) will report earnings per share of ($0.73) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Immunic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.78) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Immunic posted earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immunic will report full year earnings of ($3.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to ($3.78). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.98) to ($2.61). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Immunic.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

IMUX stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,668. The company has a market cap of $295.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.45. Immunic has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $28.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Immunic by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Immunic by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Immunic by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

