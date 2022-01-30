$0.85 EPS Expected for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.87. Pentair reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pentair.

Get Pentair alerts:

PNR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

Shares of PNR traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.15. 1,772,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,262. Pentair has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.87 and a 200 day moving average of $73.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 2,106.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pentair (PNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.