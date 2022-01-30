$1.14 EPS Expected for Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. Chemung Financial posted earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 27.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.74. The company has a market capitalization of $219.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Chemung Financial in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 18.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 349,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 142.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. 36.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

