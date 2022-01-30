$1.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) will report earnings per share of $1.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Life Storage posted earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

LSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.11.

In other Life Storage news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $6,947,560 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,696,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Life Storage by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LSI traded up $4.21 on Friday, reaching $134.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,881. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.34%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

