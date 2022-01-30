$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will announce sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.50 billion. SVB Financial Group reported sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year sales of $6.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $7.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.92 billion to $8.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $789.06.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,093 shares of company stock worth $19,746,719 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,618,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 924.4% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock traded up $15.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $558.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,355. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $679.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $649.26. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $435.77 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

