$10.45 Billion in Sales Expected for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) This Quarter

Analysts expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to post $10.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.61 billion. QUALCOMM posted sales of $8.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year sales of $39.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.17 billion to $40.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $42.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.07 billion to $45.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for QUALCOMM.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.59.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded up $5.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $166.81. 10,320,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,405,094. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $187.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QUALCOMM (QCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.