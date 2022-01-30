10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives $170.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

10x Genomics stock opened at $87.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.38. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $81.54 and a 52-week high of $208.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.42.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.07 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.58, for a total value of $6,815,724.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.38, for a total transaction of $41,694.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,902 shares of company stock worth $40,370,720 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

