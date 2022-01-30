12,114 Shares in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of RCM Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in RCM Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RCM Technologies by 31.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in RCM Technologies by 452.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in RCM Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in RCM Technologies by 47.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 120,038 shares in the last quarter. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.09. The firm has a market cap of $67.20 million, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.71. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $12.49.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.26. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $45.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of RCM Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

RCM Technologies Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

