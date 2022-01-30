$14.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will announce sales of $14.66 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.47 billion and the highest is $14.83 billion. Accenture reported sales of $12.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year sales of $59.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.59 billion to $60.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $65.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.31 billion to $68.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.76.

NYSE ACN traded up $9.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $342.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,457,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,884. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $373.11 and its 200 day moving average is $349.57. Accenture has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,906 shares of company stock worth $8,433,681 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $836,581,000. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Accenture by 93.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after buying an additional 1,357,770 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Accenture by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after buying an additional 1,120,784 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Accenture by 9.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after buying an additional 1,020,098 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

