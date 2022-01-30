14,783 Shares in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Purchased by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 99.9% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 42,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 21,145 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 269.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $213,000.

Shares of GNOM opened at $15.28 on Friday. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $28.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

