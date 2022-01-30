15,276 Shares in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Johnson Outdoors as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JOUT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 139.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 87,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the third quarter worth $238,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JOUT stock opened at $86.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.34. The company has a market cap of $871.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.86. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.42 and a 12-month high of $154.18.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 11.09%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.62%.

Johnson Outdoors Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

