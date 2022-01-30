157,859 Shares in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Acquired by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 157,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.10% of Envista at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Envista by 357.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Envista by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Envista by 12,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Envista during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

NVST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

Shares of NVST opened at $42.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.80 and a 200 day moving average of $41.95. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $46.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.69 million. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $377,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,190. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

