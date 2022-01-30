$162.40 Million in Sales Expected for Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) will report sales of $162.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.70 million and the highest is $163.09 million. Del Taco Restaurants reported sales of $156.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year sales of $527.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $526.50 million to $527.86 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $549.30 million, with estimates ranging from $549.00 million to $549.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Del Taco Restaurants.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TACO. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.51 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Benchmark lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Del Taco Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 122.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

TACO traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $12.51. The company had a trading volume of 774,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,258. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.26 million, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.