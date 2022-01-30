1,672,600 Shares in Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU) Bought by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,672,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,893,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Argus Capital in the third quarter worth $505,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Argus Capital during the third quarter valued at $7,575,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Argus Capital during the third quarter valued at $4,603,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Argus Capital during the third quarter valued at $1,515,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Argus Capital during the third quarter valued at $5,053,000.

Get Argus Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARGUU opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.17. Argus Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $11.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Argus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.