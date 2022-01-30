$2.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.01 and the highest is $2.10. Stanley Black & Decker posted earnings of $3.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year earnings of $10.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.85 to $10.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $12.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.58.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,417,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,189. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $166.43 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.28.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 496,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,101,000 after purchasing an additional 50,158 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,140,000 after acquiring an additional 28,132 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 70.9% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth $1,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

