-$2.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to report earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.78) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.18). Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted earnings of ($3.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($12.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.84) to ($11.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($6.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.51) to ($2.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.27) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.55.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded up $7.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.62. 491,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,031. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.62. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $62.57 and a 12 month high of $151.51.

In other news, Director Declan Doogan sold 37,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total value of $4,402,371.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia P. Gregory sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,904,399 in the last 90 days. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $211,880,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,552,000 after buying an additional 919,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,460,000 after buying an additional 908,024 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 27,669.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 520,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,251,000 after purchasing an additional 518,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 40.3% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,256,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,537,000 after purchasing an additional 360,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

