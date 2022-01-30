$2.18 EPS Expected for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.16. Microsoft posted earnings of $1.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year earnings of $9.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $9.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.28 to $11.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.47.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Yale University acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $8.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $308.26. The stock had a trading volume of 49,743,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,447,332. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $323.62 and a 200-day moving average of $309.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $224.26 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

