$2.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to post $2.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Assurant’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.60 billion and the lowest is $2.54 billion. Assurant posted sales of $2.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assurant will report full-year sales of $10.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.60 billion to $10.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.21 billion to $10.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Assurant.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIZ shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.90.

In related news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total value of $2,216,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 11.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Assurant by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Assurant by 36.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Assurant by 21.5% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 19,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Assurant by 34.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIZ traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.05. 408,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,128. Assurant has a twelve month low of $121.55 and a twelve month high of $172.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 11.82%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

