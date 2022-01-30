$200,000.00 in Sales Expected for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will post $200,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. Vascular Biogenics reported sales of $210,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year sales of $760,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $800,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $720,000.00, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $800,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 66.02% and a negative net margin of 3,612.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VBLT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.05.

NASDAQ VBLT remained flat at $$1.21 during trading on Friday. 85,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,221. The company has a market capitalization of $75.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $3.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBLT. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares during the period. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

