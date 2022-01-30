21,234 Shares in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Arko by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Arko by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arko by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Arko by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Arko in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Arko stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15. Arko Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.54 million, a PE ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 0.10.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Arko had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 18.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arko Corp. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

