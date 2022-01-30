21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.78.

VNET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of VNET stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,830,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,647. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.21. 21Vianet Group has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $44.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.81.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $242.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. Research analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 329.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 447.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 94.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1,061.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 21Vianet Group

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

