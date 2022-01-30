$245.22 Million in Sales Expected for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will post $245.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $218.05 million to $303.00 million. RLJ Lodging Trust reported sales of $91.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 169.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $780.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $765.62 million to $801.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RLJ Lodging Trust.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.47% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The company’s revenue was up 178.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.99. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -1.69%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Featured Article: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.