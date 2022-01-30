250,000 Shares in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Bought by Stonepine Capital Management LLC

Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. Leap Therapeutics makes up about 0.5% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of Leap Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LPTX. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 33.3% during the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $3,113,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 606,000 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $2,308,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 45.9% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,327,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 417,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.37.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Leap Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,433.93% and a negative return on equity of 63.02%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LPTX. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leap Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.95.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

