26,340 Shares in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 66,854.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 16,045 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

AWH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of AWH stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.88. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 449.23% and a negative return on equity of 78.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

