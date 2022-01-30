28,815 Shares in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,815 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter worth $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter worth $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 130.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,751 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 100.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADX opened at $18.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.92. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $22.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%.

In other news, Director Frederic A. Escherich purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,976.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Chris Jammet acquired 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,063.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

