$3.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will post $3.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.03 billion and the highest is $3.23 billion. Universal Health Services posted sales of $3.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year sales of $12.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.40 billion to $12.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.73 billion to $13.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Universal Health Services.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UHS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 528.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UHS traded up $3.29 on Friday, hitting $129.78. 673,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,021. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.95. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $116.23 and a 1-year high of $165.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.44%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

