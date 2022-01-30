$30.79 Billion in Sales Expected for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will announce $30.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $32.01 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted sales of $32.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year sales of $122.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.56 billion to $126.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $129.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $125.62 billion to $136.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.74.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $146.61. 14,109,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,948,697. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $128.19 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.31. The company has a market cap of $433.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.