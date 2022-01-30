30DC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDCH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

30DC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDCH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 54.3% from the December 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
TDCH opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. 30DC has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.07.
30DC Company Profile
