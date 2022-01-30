30DC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDCH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

30DC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDCH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 54.3% from the December 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

TDCH opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. 30DC has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.07.

30DC Company Profile

30DC, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile software solutions. The firm’s principal product is MagCast Mobile Publishing Platform, which is used for the creation of mobile magazine apps and facilitates the monetization of digital content through advanced marketing functions.

